Poehling Capital Management LLC Has $404,000 Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (TAP)

Poehling Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE:TAP) by 19.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $168,571.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,492.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Shares of TAP opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B has a fifty-two week low of $58.75 and a fifty-two week high of $91.36.

Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.68%. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.69%.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

