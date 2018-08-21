Point View Wealth Management Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 689.8% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $155,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.57 and a 1-year high of $47.89.

Recommended Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.