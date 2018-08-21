Points International Ltd. (PTS) Director Sells C$268,754.00 in Stock

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) Director Robert Maclean sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.19, for a total transaction of C$268,754.00.

Robert Maclean also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 27th, Robert Maclean sold 16,533 shares of Points International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.69, for a total transaction of C$275,935.77.

On Friday, June 29th, Robert Maclean sold 1,188 shares of Points International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.17, for a total transaction of C$19,209.96.

TSE PTS traded down C$1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601. Points International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.32.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

