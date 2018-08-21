PoSW Coin Price Tops $0.0322 (POSW)

PoSW Coin (CURRENCY:POSW) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. One PoSW Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular exchanges. PoSW Coin has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $21.00 worth of PoSW Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PoSW Coin has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00042432 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004611 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00240001 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000509 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002016 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00061404 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000201 BTC.

PoSW Coin Profile

PoSW Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PoSW Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,100,000 coins. The official message board for PoSW Coin is posw.io/blog. PoSW Coin’s official website is posw.io. PoSW Coin’s official Twitter account is @POSWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PoSW Coin Coin Trading

PoSW Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PoSW Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PoSW Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PoSW Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

