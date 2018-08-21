PPDAI Group (PPDF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 22nd.

PPDAI Group stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. PPDAI Group has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $14.63.

Separately, Deutsche Bank downgraded PPDAI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

PPDAI Group Company Profile

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard and other loan products; and investment services to investors.

