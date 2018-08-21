Price Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Price Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.7% of Price Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Price Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 915.9% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,043,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after buying an additional 5,448,702 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,352,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,580,000 after buying an additional 4,192,832 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,478,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,947,000 after buying an additional 4,023,702 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,659.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,515,000 after buying an additional 3,095,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 52.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,065,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,902,000 after buying an additional 2,775,212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.57 and a 52 week high of $47.89.

