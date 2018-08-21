Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.14 Million Stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 958.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 895,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after buying an additional 810,794 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 651,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after buying an additional 381,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,103,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,045,000 after buying an additional 373,558 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,990,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $802.63 million, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.97. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.02 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANGO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Raymond James cut shares of AngioDynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AngioDynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

