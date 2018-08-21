Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAG. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 64,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 34,319 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 459.8% in the 1st quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 50,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 41,545 shares during the period.

AMAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.97.

NASDAQ AMAG opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.54). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William K. Heiden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,200,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William K. Heiden sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

