Private Capital Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,930,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,043,000 after buying an additional 1,971,833 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

