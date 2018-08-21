Private Capital Group LLC Sells 575 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (IYW)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF comprises 1.4% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 413.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 484,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,468,000 after acquiring an additional 390,087 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,315,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,485,000 after acquiring an additional 58,139 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 158,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 21,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 123,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $187.91 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $143.42 and a twelve month high of $191.62.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

