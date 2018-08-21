Private Capital Group LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,013,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,037,000 after acquiring an additional 51,978 shares during the last quarter.

IWB opened at $159.13 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $134.39 and a 1 year high of $159.36.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

