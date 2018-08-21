Privatix Achieves Market Cap of $1.84 Million (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Privatix has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Privatix token can now be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00024141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and COSS. Privatix has a market cap of $1.84 million and $6,698.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Privatix alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00271509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00147730 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000223 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00033911 BTC.

Privatix Token Profile

Privatix was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,668 tokens. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix.

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Privatix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Privatix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.