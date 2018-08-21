Profile Utility Token (PUT) Trading 18.3% Lower Over Last Week

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $235,197.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000467 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Allcoin, Coinnest and Coinrail.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, Coinnest, Coinrail and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

