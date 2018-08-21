Propy Trading Up 38.3% Over Last 7 Days (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Propy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00005972 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Huobi and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Propy has traded 38.3% higher against the US dollar. Propy has a market cap of $7.53 million and $1.57 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Propy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015520 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000329 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00277559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00151433 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000226 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00035542 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Propy Token Profile

Propy was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,495,147 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. The official website for Propy is propy.com.

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, HitBTC, Liqui, Upbit, Huobi and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.