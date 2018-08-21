PROVIDENT Finl/S (FPLPY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROVIDENT Finl/S (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial plc provides financial services. It offers credit cards, guarantor loans, home credit loans, online instalment loans and car finance under the Vanquis Bank, glo, Provident, Satsuma Loans, and Moneybarn brand names. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and Poland. Provident Financial plc is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Get PROVIDENT Finl/S alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PROVIDENT Finl/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th.

OTCMKTS FPLPY opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. PROVIDENT Finl/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of -2.13.

About PROVIDENT Finl/S

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROVIDENT Finl/S (FPLPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROVIDENT Finl/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROVIDENT Finl/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.