Publica (PBL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,185.00

Publica (CURRENCY:PBL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. Publica has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $1,185.00 worth of Publica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Publica has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Publica token can now be bought for about $0.0816 or 0.00001274 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00274309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00149367 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000220 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010789 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034303 BTC.

About Publica

Publica was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Publica’s total supply is 33,787,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,582,933 tokens. The Reddit community for Publica is /r/publicaio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Publica’s official Twitter account is @PublicaIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Publica’s official message board is medium.com/publicaio. Publica’s official website is publica.io.

Buying and Selling Publica

Publica can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Publica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Publica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Publica using one of the exchanges listed above.

