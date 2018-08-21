Pure Cycle (PCYO) Earns Daily News Impact Score of -0.17

News stories about Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pure Cycle earned a news sentiment score of -0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.630229020496 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

PCYO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th.

NASDAQ PCYO traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,918. Pure Cycle has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It provides water production, storage, treatment, retail distribution systems bulk transmission, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services.

