Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA) Issued By Cormark

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report released on Thursday, August 16th. Cormark analyst D. Tyerman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th.

TSE:ATA opened at C$21.60 on Monday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of C$11.99 and a 12-month high of C$21.69.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, insider Thomas Wildt sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.13, for a total value of C$207,339.00.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

