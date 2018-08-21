Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Increased by Analyst

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Boston Properties in a report released on Friday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.57.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $131.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $111.57 and a 52 week high of $132.82.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $664.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.92 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,893,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,407,000 after buying an additional 169,036 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 9.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,141,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,377,000 after acquiring an additional 356,355 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 22.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,891,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,127,000 after acquiring an additional 715,086 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,629,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,012,000 after acquiring an additional 64,847 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 21.1% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,540,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,636,000 after acquiring an additional 443,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.3 million square feet and consisting of 167 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including four properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

