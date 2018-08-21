Quantum Achieves Market Cap of $5.08 Million (QAU)

Quantum (CURRENCY:QAU) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00001056 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinEx Market, IDEX and Gatehub. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 44.4% against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $107.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00275299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00148221 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000219 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00034581 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Quantum’s genesis date was April 15th, 2017. Quantum’s total supply is 239,775,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,867,103 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is /r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @QAUProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is www.quantumproject.org.

Quantum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinEx Market, Gatehub and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

