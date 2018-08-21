Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday morning. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Aegis reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.60.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $29.11.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 10.97%. equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 270,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1,192.2% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail Group, Inc markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.