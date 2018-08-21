Rapid7 Inc (RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf Sells 400 Shares

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $13,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RPD stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.74. 591,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,235. Rapid7 Inc has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 105.43% and a negative net margin of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RPD. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Rapid7 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Rapid7 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rapid7 from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

