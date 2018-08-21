Raymond James Comments on StorageVault Canada Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc (CVE:SVI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

SVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$3.40 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.50 target price on StorageVault Canada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.40 in a report on Friday, July 27th.

SVI stock opened at C$2.77 on Monday. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$2.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.89.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, operates, and leases storage space for individual and commercial customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Self Storage and Portable Storage. It operates a network of 149 stores, including 90 company owned stores and 59 stores owned by third parties under the Access Storage, Depotium Mini-Entrepots, Sentinel Storage, and Storage For Your Life brands.

