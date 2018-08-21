Raymond James Raises Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Price Target to $24.00

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday. Raymond James currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SBRA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.73.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $23.18 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.75. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 62.60% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $166.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.62 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,146,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,491,000 after acquiring an additional 577,060 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,613,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,529,000 after acquiring an additional 351,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,731,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,360,000 after acquiring an additional 84,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,663,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,881,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.1% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,138,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,462,000 after acquiring an additional 84,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 515 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 380 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 89 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), five assets held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 21 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 15 other loans), 13 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

