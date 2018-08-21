Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Paramount Group (PGRE)

Paramount Group (NYSE: PGRE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/21/2018 – Paramount Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

8/9/2018 – Paramount Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2018 – Paramount Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

8/2/2018 – Paramount Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

7/30/2018 – Paramount Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/5/2018 – Paramount Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/30/2018 – Paramount Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

6/29/2018 – Paramount Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. Paramount Group Inc has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $191.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter worth $124,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter worth $155,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter worth $178,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter worth $212,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

