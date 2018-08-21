Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pason Systems (PSI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pason Systems (TSE: PSI):

  • 8/10/2018 – Pason Systems had its price target raised by analysts at GMP Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.50.
  • 8/9/2018 – Pason Systems was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$22.00.
  • 8/9/2018 – Pason Systems was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$20.00.
  • 8/9/2018 – Pason Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from C$19.00 to C$20.50.
  • 7/20/2018 – Pason Systems had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$20.00.
  • 7/5/2018 – Pason Systems was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PSI stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.62. 44,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,072. Pason Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$16.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

In other Pason Systems news, insider Kevin Boston sold 6,000 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.95, for a total value of C$125,700.00. Also, insider Melinda Ando sold 6,100 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.66, for a total transaction of C$132,126.00.

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation data management systems for drilling rigs worldwide. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

