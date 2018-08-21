Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.350-1.365 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.

Shares of RRGB traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 851,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,418. The company has a market capitalization of $510.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.01 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 1.65%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RRGB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Maxim Group raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.40.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CFO Guy J. Constant acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.52 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

