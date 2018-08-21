Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,153,000 after purchasing an additional 55,274 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,245,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,334,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 974,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,477,000 after purchasing an additional 468,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,465,000 after purchasing an additional 633,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 768,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,126,000 after purchasing an additional 192,056 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Bryan A. Pearson sold 3,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total value of $793,238.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles L. Horn sold 16,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $3,729,420.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,688 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,255.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ADS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.18.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $240.31 on Tuesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.02 and a fifty-two week high of $278.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.37. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 59.18%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.