Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)

Redmond Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Sensata Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 140,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.85.

NYSE ST opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.38. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.90 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $198,304.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,768.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $960,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,150 shares of company stock worth $3,947,581. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

