Refereum (RFR) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Refereum has a total market cap of $10.64 million and $1.49 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bittrex, Cobinhood and IDEX. In the last week, Refereum has traded up 21.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00271903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00148132 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000222 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00034485 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,385,371,953 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, OKEx, Gate.io, DDEX, Bibox, Cobinhood and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

