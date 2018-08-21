Regis (RGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Regis (NYSE:RGS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Regis had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 0.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RGS opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $834.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.00, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.36. Regis has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $18.63.

Get Regis alerts:

RGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Regis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through four segments: North American Value, North American Franchise, North American Premium, and International. Its salons offer haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and other services.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.