Rent-A-Center (RCII) Bonds Trading 0.6% Lower

An issue of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) debt fell 0.6% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Tuesday. The debt issue has a 4.75% coupon and will mature on May 1, 2021. The debt is now trading at $100.70. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCII shares. ValuEngine downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stephens raised shares of Rent-A-Center from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,776. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.70 million, a PE ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 0.62. Rent-A-Center Inc has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $14.94.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.49 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 154,135 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 284,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 101,271 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,456,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5,292.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 569,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,937,000 after purchasing an additional 558,802 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,944,000.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

