Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FY2019 Earnings (FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.49 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.52. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

FRT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.54.

FRT stock opened at $130.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $106.41 and a one year high of $134.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $224.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 2,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $307,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 56,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,796,976 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,246,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,681,000 after buying an additional 34,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,540,000 after buying an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,095,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,584,000 after buying an additional 253,410 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 974,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,098,000 after buying an additional 101,300 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,373,000 after buying an additional 45,206 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

