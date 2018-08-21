Retrophin (RTRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Retrophin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Retrophin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retrophin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.03. Retrophin has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $31.87.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $41.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.22 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. Retrophin’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. research analysts expect that Retrophin will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,498,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 925,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

