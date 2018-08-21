Reviewing T2 Biosystems (TTOO) and Endologix (ELGX)

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ: ELGX) and Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares T2 Biosystems and Endologix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T2 Biosystems -637.62% -556.22% -91.71% Endologix -40.92% -69.06% -12.50%

Risk and Volatility

T2 Biosystems has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endologix has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for T2 Biosystems and Endologix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T2 Biosystems 0 1 4 0 2.80 Endologix 1 6 0 0 1.86

T2 Biosystems presently has a consensus target price of $8.40, indicating a potential upside of 38.16%. Endologix has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.36%. Given Endologix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Endologix is more favorable than T2 Biosystems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.5% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Endologix shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Endologix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares T2 Biosystems and Endologix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T2 Biosystems $4.66 million 57.11 -$62.42 million N/A N/A Endologix $181.16 million 1.17 -$66.40 million ($0.48) -5.23

T2 Biosystems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Endologix.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx, a bench-top instrument for sepsis, Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida panel for the detection of candida species in human whole blood specimens. In addition, it is developing T2Bacteria, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2Lyme for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria; and T2Plex, an integrated instrument for hemostasis applications. The company has collaboration agreement with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a novel diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease; and Allergan Sales, LLC for the direct detection diagnostic test panel that adds additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate and testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. The company also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, it offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions which allows physicians to customize the implant to fit the patient's anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the delivery of its EVAR and EVAS products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. The company offers its EVAR products under Ovation, Powerlink System, IntuiTrak, AFX, VELA Proximal Endograft brand names; and EVAS products under the Nellix EVAS system brand name. It sells its products through direct sales force, network of agents, and independent distributors or agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

