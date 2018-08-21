Rhumbline Advisers Has $16.53 Million Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 705,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,514 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $16,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $110,000. NYL Investors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $175,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPG opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

