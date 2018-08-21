Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NLY)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,420,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147,162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH worth $14,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 130,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 76,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 112.29%. The company had revenue of $334.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. analysts forecast that ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

