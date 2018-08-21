RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $463.07 Million

Analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will report $463.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $455.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $472.26 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $341.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.81 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $484.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.62 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 3.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Barclays upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Boenning Scattergood set a $19.00 price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NYSE:RLJ traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $22.02. 886,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,535. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $23.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 115.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 72.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 156 hotels with approximately 30,570 rooms, located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

