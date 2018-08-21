Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 133,024 Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 133,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.29% of Navigant Consulting at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 67,088 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 419,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NCI opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $25.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Navigant Consulting, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Navigant Consulting news, VP Scott S. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $122,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica M. Weed sold 23,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $586,529.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCI. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Navigant Consulting in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigant Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Navigant Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Navigant Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Navigant Consulting Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology.

