Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.64 Million Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 48,862 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.14% of Cohen & Steers worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 22,499 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth $2,098,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 33.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 273,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,123,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $94.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.66 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNS. ValuEngine raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cohen & Steers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

