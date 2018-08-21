Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 8,415 Shares of Relx NV (RENX)

Rock Point Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Relx NV (NYSE:RENX) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RENX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,732 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 193,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 113,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 409,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. 1.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RENX opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.67. Relx NV has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $23.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.139 dividend. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 26.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RENX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Relx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Relx Profile

RELX NV, through its interest in RELX Group plc, provides information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment offers information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

