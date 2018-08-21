Rosetta Stone (RST) Given News Impact Score of 0.21

News headlines about Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rosetta Stone earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the software maker an impact score of 47.2737280841672 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

RST stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,901. Rosetta Stone has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.38, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $356.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 0.37.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Rosetta Stone will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

In other news, Director George A. Logue acquired 2,000 shares of Rosetta Stone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Nierenberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $2,482,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

