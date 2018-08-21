Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 347,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,113,000 after purchasing an additional 218,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 133.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after acquiring an additional 715,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 38,745 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 635,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 61,839 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

AHH stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a current ratio of 12.60.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. equities analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 25th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.45.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

