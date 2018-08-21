Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,104 Shares of Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shutterfly were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 116.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 36.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 15.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 11.2% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 2.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SFLY opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. Shutterfly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $100.34.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $443.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. Shutterfly had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. sell-side analysts predict that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SFLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Shutterfly in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Shutterfly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $32,068.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $92,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $139,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,542,491. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

