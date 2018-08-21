Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give L Brands (LB) a $35.00 Price Target

L Brands (NYSE:LB) has been assigned a $35.00 price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of L Brands from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of L Brands from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of L Brands from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on L Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.59.

Shares of LB stock opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90. L Brands has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.58.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 93.09%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donna James sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $35,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,738 shares in the company, valued at $696,554.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in L Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $8,032,000. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in L Brands by 18.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 23,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in L Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $5,143,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $889,000. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new position in L Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $4,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

