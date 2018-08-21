Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL) Given $48.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $48.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Salisbury Bancorp an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ SAL opened at $42.20 on Friday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $118.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, Director Michael D. Gordon sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $80,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,882 shares of company stock worth $126,832. 13.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,287 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.01% of Salisbury Bancorp worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

