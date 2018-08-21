Sanchez Energy (SN) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SN. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Johnson Rice downgraded Sanchez Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $4.00 target price on Sanchez Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an underweight rating on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.28.

Sanchez Energy stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.55. The stock has a market cap of $254.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.82. Sanchez Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). Sanchez Energy had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $259.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.49 million. research analysts forecast that Sanchez Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kirsten A. Hink sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Howard J. Sr Thill, Sr. sold 66,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $260,303.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 370,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,419 shares of company stock valued at $457,294. Insiders own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sanchez Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,621 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 19,733 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sanchez Energy by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 168,321 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 95,949 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanchez Energy during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sanchez Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,933,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 222,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanchez Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 24,309 shares during the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanchez Energy Company Profile

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

