Scpharmaceuticals (SCPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. The Company’s pipeline programs include: scFurosemide lead product candidate, Furoscix, consists of its proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide delivered via sc2Wear Infusor for diuresis in heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting. scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in BURLINGTON, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SCPH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Scpharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Scpharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Leerink Swann dropped their target price on shares of Scpharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Scpharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.81.

SCPH stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.80. Scpharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $99.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. sell-side analysts forecast that Scpharmaceuticals will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPH. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

About Scpharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix, a drug-device combination product that is under development for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting.

