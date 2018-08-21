SeaChange International (SEAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Lake Street Capital

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $4.00. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEAC. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of SeaChange International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.42.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

NASDAQ SEAC traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,083. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.57.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). SeaChange International had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaChange International will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 32.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,417,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,686,000 after buying an additional 833,252 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 88.0% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,437,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 672,791 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 649.8% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 710,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 615,614 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 1,332.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 543,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 505,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 1,950.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.