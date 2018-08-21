Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.98. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $666.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.93 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AAWW. BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $77.00 price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $61.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.16. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $75.29.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $353,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,000. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Signition LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.1% during the first quarter. Signition LP now owns 12,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $13,880,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 124.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 58,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 32,635 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 19.7% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

